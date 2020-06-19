The Colorado State Fair will take place Aug. 28-Sept. 7 but with modified activities due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
The Colorado State Fair Board of Authority voted Tuesday to move forward with modified versions of the Junior Livestock Show and Sale, FFA Heifer Wrangle, Catch-a-Calf, 4-H Horse Show, 4-H Dog Show, 4-H Rocketry and 4-H Static Exhibits as well as limited food and vendor booths, a limited carnival presence and virtual competitive exhibits.
More information and details about activities taking place will be announced soon, according to a press release.
“We take our responsibility to the safety of our State Fair patrons and participants very seriously,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg said. “The advice and recommendations from Pueblo County Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, including new state guidance on outdoor events, were a key part of this lengthy and careful decision making process.”
Since April 22, the fairgrounds have been operating as a drive-through COVID-19 testing site for Pueblo County.
General Manager Scott Stoller said this year the State Fair involves “managing smaller groups of people on the fairground property, maintaining social distancing and providing it for use as a testing site. We are still working hard to honor the work our Colorado 4-H and FFA youth have invested in preparing for this year’s fair.”
Visit ColoradoStateFair.com or the fair’s Facebook page @colostatefair or call 719-404-2080 for the latest updates and information.
