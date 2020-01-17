Buena Vista – On the same day Salida broke ground on a natural ice skating rink, a group of about 30 met in Buena Vista to discuss the future of a rink here.
The Jan. 9 meeting came a little less than five years after Daniel Hamme, former proprietor of Natural Mystic Wellness, bought boards that lined the practice rink used by the 1980 Olympic hockey team and brought them to BV.
Hamme, along with BV Recreation Director Earl Richmond and Alan Brown, who is helping the group in Salida build their rink, said the BV rink would aim for a multiphase project that would begin with a simple shaded rink and grow to a more complex facility.
“We’re going to start out with a natural ice rink, which means we’ll pretty much have skateable ice on a daily basis for 3½ months a season,” Brown said of the Salida project.
“We sort of felt like we’ll start out with the natural ice rink and prove that there’s an interest, and we can get people out there skating, then we’ll take the next steps toward building an indoor facility.”
Hamme estimated the shaded, natural ice rink could be complete by 2021, possibly in the River Park just east of the pump track. For the rest of the year, the concrete foundation would be built with the capability to serve myriad recreational purposes.
During winter, a rink could give locals another form of recreation that doesn’t involve schlepping to Monarch and could attract hockey tournaments or other winter sporting events.
“I know we’ll have a rink up this winter,” Brown said of the Salida project. “Whether or not we’ll have any time to skate on it, I’m not sure. There’s a lot of work to do.”
Construction began Jan. 9 on the rink next to Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, which spearheaded the Salida rink, has been making efforts to bring ice to the Arkansas Valley for 10 years.
The residents who met in BV, however, began brainstorming about how Buena Vista could get ice even sooner than next year, looking at the town’s beach volleyball court as a potential location for an ice skating rink that could be installed in 2020.
A rink on the sand of the volleyball court would be minimal and temporary. Without boards or a shading system, it wouldn’t be suitable for hockey, and posts for the volleyball net don’t come out, but it would nevertheless be a way to gauge and develop local interest in a rink, several members of the group said.
“For about five months a year the volleyball court isn’t used, so our multipurpose pitch could be that it could be shared with an ice rink use,” Richmond said.
Brown said “building a natural ice rink, it’s not hard, but it’s technical. It’s not a matter of just going out and flooding a pool … you’ve got to have an absolutely level surface, you need a liner, a container to keep the water in and you need shade.
“What I designed in Utah that’s now been copied in quite a few other places is I bought agricultural shade cloth, bought 40 poles, 20 on each side of the rink, and stretched it across and hung those shade curtains every 10 feet.”
Before moving to Salida, Brown lived in Vernal, Utah, near the Colorado border, which he said has a similar winter climate to Buena Vista.
Brown created his first ice rink in a roping arena on his ranch in Jensen, started a youth hockey association in Vernal and, at the request of Uintah County commissioners, built a hockey rink in Uintah County Fairgrounds that has grown from a natural shaded rink into an indoor facility.
“It got to the point where we had teams coming in every weekend,” Brown said. “We also had public skate, learn to skate and skate sharpening services. One of the things that turned out to be a real highlight was a senior skate every morning where anybody over 50 could come and we’d have coffee and doughnuts and you could skate for an hour or more before you went to work.
“It was extremely popular. It grew like gangbusters. (Ice hockey) is probably now the most popular sport in Vernal, Utah. They had four high school teams this year.”
All donations to the Buena Vista Rink will go to a fund managed by the town of Buena Vista.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.