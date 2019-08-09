The Colorado Department of Revenue recently launched Your Colorado LIFE (Links and Information for Everyone), a website designed to help explain taxation basics to a younger audience.
While the website is intended for students, the information presented is useful and accessible for all ages, according to a press release.
Topics include why, where and how state taxes are collected and used, as well as helpful tips on how to start a business and file a W-2, W-4 or 1099 form.
“I’m excited to be a part of an effort that focuses on early tax education for Your Colorado LIFE,” Mark Nguyen, customer contact manager for taxpayer services, said. “Building a strong foundation helps us navigate our day-to-day lives.”
He said there’s certainly a need for it – according to a 2018 survey commissioned by financial blog NerdWallet, 45 percent of respondents couldn’t accurately describe the purpose of a W-4 form.
For more information visit colorado.gov/tax/yourcolife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.