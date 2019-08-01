The 4-H livestock weigh-in opened the Chaffee County Fair Wednesday for 4-H kids showing big animals: steers, hogs, goats and sheep.
Twenty steers, 39 hogs, 11 goats and 14 sheep were entered, for a total of 84 animals. Last year there were 17 steers, 44 hogs, four goats and nine sheep.
Steers ranged from 1,091 pounds to 1,455 pounds, swine from 159 to 293 pounds, goats from 67 to 89 pounds and sheep from 112 to 158 pounds.
Each species has a weight minimum, Fair Board member Abby Hutchinson said, to show they’re market ready.
The weight determines which class the animal will compete in.
Each animal also underwent an ultrasound scan after weighing.
Tanner Shellabarger, 8, and Chase Shellabarger, 10, of Moffat are showing six pigs at the fair.
They said that to get a pig ready to show, they feed it to get it to the way they want the pig to look and then clean the pig up, including a haircut, bath and brushing.
The pigs they’re showing were born in the middle of January and now weigh in the neighborhood of 280 pounds. They can gain 3.7 pounds per day at times.
The next step is for the kids to display their animals for judging. The swine show will take place at 8 a.m. today, goat and sheep will be shown at 11:30 a.m. and beef at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.