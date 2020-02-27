Rep. Jim Wilson and his wife Kirsti will be recognized for eight years of legislative and community efforts when presented the Nancy O’Connor Award during the annual Lincoln Day Dinner Saturday.
“Jim and Kristi worked hard in the district and in Denver to uphold the wishes of their constituents,” said Chaffee County GOP Chair Dave Williams. “Jim is a tireless advocate for education and has been recognized for any number of educational efforts that have benefitted school children statewide. He is a pragmatic legislator who knows the necessity of compromise, and you can’t argue with success.”
The sold-out event held at Mount Princeton Hot Springs is Chaffee County Republican Central Committee’s main fundraiser of the year.
Radio personality Mandy Connell of 850 Radio KOA will be keynote speaker, and Jeff Crank will perform master of ceremonies duties.
The committee awards the Nancy O’Connor award each year for extraordinary service to Chaffee County.
The award was named for Nancy O’Connor, who was the first recipient. Past recipients include Karin Adams, Charlotte Smith, Frank McMurray, Larry and Nancy Kier, Amber Glus and Bev Scanga.
Wilson said he is usually master of ceremonies for the Lincoln Day Dinner; receiving the award was a total surprise.
“The prior honorees who have provided outstanding service to the Republican Party and to Chaffee County are all outstanding people, and it’s an honor to be among their ranks,” Wilson said.
Williams said this year’s program includes several surprises befitting election year and the run-up to the fall election.
“This could be fun,” Williams said.
