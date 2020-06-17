More than half of Chaffee County households have self-responded to the 2020 census.
The self-response rate for the county was at 53.9 percent as of Tuesday, according to United States Census 2020.
April Obholz Bergeler, U.S. census coordinator for Chaffee County, said, “It’s great timing we reached this milestone during Census Summer Week. I’m thrilled we are over halfway there.”
Buena Vista’s rate jumped from 37.1 to 52.3 percent in four days, and Poncha Springs soared from 20.1 to 48.1 percent.
Salida’s self-response rate is currently 62.9 percent.
Obholz Bergeler said all of Poncha Springs and about 24 percent of Buena Vista homes are in a hand-delivery area, meaning those residents recently received the census invitation on their front doors versus in a mailbox earlier this spring.
“It’s been a tough year, and I appreciate people setting aside a few minutes to self-respond,” she said.
Due to COVID-19, the U.S. Census Bureau suspended hand-delivery operations until May 18.
Having the bureau back in the field appears to have made a big difference, Obholz Bergeler said.
Colorado’s current self-response rate is 64.6 percent, which surpasses the national rate of 61.4 percent thus far.
For comparison, in the 2010 census Colorado’s final self-response rate was 67.2 percent, and Chaffee County had a final self-response rate of 61 percent.
“The Decker Fire and COVID-19 situations shine a spotlight on the challenges our community can face and the reliance we have on state and federal funding,” Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said.
“To continue to provide quality emergency response, we have to receive funding commensurate with our need. The census helps enumerate that need and is the foundational metric which guides many of the grant decisions for our county,” he said.
Each completed census form will bring in approximately $2,300 per year to Colorado for important community programs, a press release stated.
For Chaffee County, a good census can lead to federal funding for public safety, economic development, highway maintenance, education and much more, Obholz Bergeler said.
“It’s absolutely vital that everyone completes their census as soon as possible,” Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said in a video clip.
“Chaffee County’s estimated population increased by 325 residents just between 2018 and 2019.
“We count on an accurate census to get funding to get vital programming like public health, agriculture, transportation and a host of others,” he said.
The 46.1 percent of the county’s households that have yet to respond can complete a form online at my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or mail their paper questionnaire.
“We need to get to that 100 percent,” Obholz Bergeler said.
The 2020 census started in March.
The original deadline of July 31 was extended to Oct. 31 due to delays caused by COVID-19.
For questions about the 2020 census, contact Obholz Bergeler at 303-359-4729 or census@chaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.