The Salida Public Works Department announced it is proceeding with several roadway capital projects.
Blake Street is undergoing reconstruction and will have periodic closures during the work, which is expected to last until fall.
Work is expected to begin this week on improving G Street parking and pedestrian accessibility from Sackett Avenue to First Street.
Within the same time frame, mill and overlay work will begin in the general downtown area along with sidewalk point repairs.
F and G streets from Sackett Avenue to Third Street will experience periodic closures for the next two weeks as milling and overlay are being performed.
Work from Third to Fifth streets will occur in late April into May. The project’s schedule was adjusted to limit disruption of businesses.
For questions, call Salida Public Works at 719-539-6257.
