While Chaffee County has reported more deaths associated with COVID-19 than surrounding counties, at 18, Gunnison County has had more cases.
As reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Wednesday, Gunnison had 178 total reported cases but only six deaths.
The breakdown for the nation, state and surrounding counties is as follows:
• United States – population: 330 million; reported cases: 1,717,077; deaths: 100,259.
• Colorado – population: 5.76 million; reported cases: 24,565; deaths: 1,352.
• Chaffee County – population: 20,356; reported cases: 70; deaths: 18.
• Park County – population: 18,845; reported cases: 23; deaths: 0.
• Lake County – population: 8,127; reported cases: 27; deaths: 0.
• Gunnison County – population: 17,462; reported cases: 178; deaths: 6.
• Saguache County – population: 6,824; reported cases: 36; deaths: 0.
• Custer County – population: 5,068; reported cases: 2; deaths: 0.
• Fremont County – population: 47,839; reported cases: 26; deaths: 0.
Numbers for the state and surrounding counties are from the state health department website. U.S. numbers are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
