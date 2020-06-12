Census Summer Week, a time designated by the U.S. Census Bureau to encourage households to self-respond to the 2020 census, is scheduled for June 14-20.
Bob Christiansen, Chaffee County director of general administration, said in a press release, “On behalf of the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners, I urge all households in our county to complete their census sooner rather than later. Starting mid-August, the U.S. Census Bureau is planning to follow up with households that have not responded.
“To date, 49.4 percent of our county has self-responded.
“Your self-response will save taxpayer dollars, as it will most likely eliminate the need for a Census Bureau field worker to follow up with you.”
The census is conducted once every 10 years. The 2020 census started in March and runs until Oct. 31.
The original July 31 deadline was extended due to delays caused by COVID-19.
The U.S. Census Bureau collects information from every person living in the U.S.
Each completed census form will bring in approximately $2,300 per year to Colorado for community programs, and a good census count in Colorado will lead to fair representation in Congress, the release stated.
For Chaffee County, a good count can lead to federal dollars for health care, public safety and emergency preparedness (including wildfire prevention and management), business development, family and social services and much more, April Obholz Bergeler, county census coordinator, said.
Households that have yet to respond can complete the census at my2020census.gov, call 844-330-2020 or mail in the paper questionnaire.
For questions about the census contact Bergeler at 303-359-4729 or census@chaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.