The Espinosa DeHerrera Ranch successfully completed all four events to win the Chaffee County Fair’s Mountain States Ranch Rodeo on Saturday.
No team managed to score in every event in Friday’s competition. Fishtail Ranch, however, used second-place finishes in calf branding, sorting and pen and doctor to rise to the top.
“I think we did a hell of a job together,” said Fishtail’s Grant Koening. “We always like it when we win.”
The Fishtail Ranch team also included Taten Koening, Trent Koening, Albert Claunch and Blake Denton.
The Espinosa DeHerrera Ranch, featured cowboys Ramon Espinosa, Tim DeHerrera, Andrew DeHererra, Jason Espinosa and Binky Boswell.
In Friday’s competition among seven teams, the Hatchet Ranch took the early lead with a 33.34-second calf brand, followed by Fishtail (35.85) and Walke Ranch (48.90).
Walke then won the sorting competition and was the only team to sort all 10 head of cattle. Fishtail, however, sorted four head to take second, while most of the other teams had cattle escape across the line and got no time.
In pen and doctor, two teams recorded times while several others came close. Troublesome Creek Ranch ended up winning the event in 1:28.21 while Fishtail took second (2:10.68).
In the trailer loading competition, the Flying M Ranch came on strong. After recording no time in the previous three events, Flying M was the only team to get the steer into the trailer in 1:18.85 to win the event.
Fishtail sorted the steer, roped him and had him in the trailer, but the steer escaped, and they couldn’t get him back in. Fishtail was still the clear-cut winner on Friday while Hatchet and Walke were tied for second after the four events.
To break the tie, the two ranches competed in one more event, sorting and penning two head of cattle. Hatchet completed the task in the 1:51.38, but Walke completed the event in 1:02.94 to take second place overall.
Ten teams competed Saturday, including many from Friday. Fishtail started strong and won the calf branding in 31.00 to start the rodeo. Troublesome Creek finished second in 32.76. Troublesome then won the sorting competition with 10 head in 1:26.05, barely a second faster than Half Circle Ranch.
After finishing eighth and fifth in the first two events, the Espinosa DeHerrera Ranch took first in the pen and doctor (2:01.07). Troublesome Creek got its third top-two finish of the day, taking second in 2:15.09 while JT Cattle took third in 2:17.58.
In the final competition, Espinosa DeHerrera went first and set the tone with a 1:46.89 in trailer loading. Half Circle got their steer in the trailer, but the rope got caught in the door so they barely exceeded the time limit.
Fishtail then came on strong with a 1:34.43 to take the lead.
Troublesome Creek was the last team to go. The team, however, ran out of loops and recorded no time, putting them in second on the day. Fishtail took third with its two event wins, while the Espinosa DeHerrera Ranch claimed the top spot with four successful event scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.