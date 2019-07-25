by Ernest Marquez
Special to The Mail
In collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival and School, Salida Aspen Concerts will present its fourth concert of its 43rd season Saturday with songs from some of the most popular American composers of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Featured composers include Scott Joplin, Stephen Foster, Vernon Duke, Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter and Rodgers and Hammerstein.
This extravaganza of Americana will be performed without intermission at 7:30 p.m. at the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
The box office opens at 6:30 p.m.
Kenneth Merrill, musical director and pianist for the concert, will give a preconcert talk at 6:45 p.m.
Even if you are not familiar with the names of the composers, you will be familiar with the music. Some of the songs that will be presented include popular standards such as Stephen Foster’s “Come Where My Love Lies Dreaming” and John Phillip Sousa’s “Sweetheart, I’m Waiting to Hold Thee” from his comic operetta “El Capitan.”
From Irving Berlin, we will hear songs from his 1953 musical “Call Me Madam,” including “It’s A Lovely Day” and “Something to Dance About.”
Selections from Vernon Duke include the beautiful “April in Paris” and “I Like the Likes of You.” Other songs to be presented include Duke Ellington’s “Solitude,” Cole Porter’s “It’s De-Lovely” and Harold Arlen’s “Over the Rainbow.” There will be something to please everyone.
The singers for this performance will come from the Aspen Opera Center, young singers starting out in their professional careers who have proven that they are some of the very best in the world. They promise to provide a spectacular evening of the best of American song in all its forms.
They will be directed and accompanied by Merrill, a pianist and conductor who is on the coaching faculty of The Juilliard School’s vocal arts department and is also a faculty member of the Manhattan School of Music, where he teaches accompanying and song repertoire.
Tickets may be purchased for $20. Students are admitted free with an accompanying adult, who may purchase one discounted ticket for $10 at the door.
The concert is underwritten by High Country Bank.
Ernest Marquez is president of the board of Salida Concerts Inc. and is a criminal defense attorney at Marquez & Herrick-Stare LLC in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.