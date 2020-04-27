Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt said Friday during a town hall on Facebook Live and Zoom that we need “to open the can to restore some economic vitality to our communities and give our small businesses a chance to weather the storm,” to the extent that it can be done safely.
Felt said there are many reasons to be concerned about public health and safety of our more vulnerable populations and the desire to remain within a comfort zone as we move into the new safer-at-home policy, but people here are going out of business by the day.
Felt was referring to the latest public health policy form the state, safer at home, which would allow nonessential businesses to slowly phase in a return to serving the community.
While the state order changes today, Chaffee County’s new order, which supersedes the state’s, is slated to go into effect Friday.
One reason for the difference in response between the county and the state is that county demographics reflect a higher percentage of those 65 and older, 25 percent, compared to the state’s 13 percent, Felt said.
Since Gov. Jared Polis presented the safer-at-home model April 20, Felt said the county, municipalities and other stakeholders have been doing their best to pull together a program that fits within state guidelines and with whatever deviations were allowed without incurring loss of funding or other potential ramifications.
Entities working on formulating plans for the county include Chaffee County Public Health, Office of Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, Health and Human Services, coroner’s office, sheriff’s office, mayors and administrators of Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs, school districts, Solvista Behavioral Health, Economic Development Corp., Building Department, Board of Commissioners and others, Felt said.
For the most part, he said, this group has been meeting five days a week since March 12 to come up with the best path forward during the COVID-19 crisis.
He said he thanked all those involved with the planning process.
“I also want to thank the people of Chaffee County. You have not been shy in sharing your opinions, and sometimes those have been hard to take. Frankly, sometimes it’s been a little painful. I’ve had to hold the phone away from my ear,” Felt said.
“But as I’ve said in some of these previous town halls, the constructive criticism, the dissent, the feedback is all of great importance and of as much of value as all the appreciated pats on the back, virtual, and support we have received.”
Also during the town hall meeting, Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, said the county will receive a large amount of supplies from Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
Carlstrom said with an increase in testing capacity, she expects the number of positive cases will go up, but the number of hospitalizations and deaths will decrease.
Concerning the COVID-19 outbreak at Columbine Manor Care Center, she said the facility has been working continually with local and state health departments.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, medical director of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center infection prevention and containment, said of the 36 hospital employees who have been tested, 35 have received negative tests and one was pending as of Friday.
The hospital has received 15 rapid COVID-19 tests that can provide results in 15 minutes. Those tests will be used in the emergency room primarily for massive trauma patients or an intensive care unit cardiac event to help protect emergency room staff and first responders and relieve them from having to go to quarantine. The tests might also be used with women in labor.
The hospital is slated to resume outpatient surgical services Tuesday and will pretest all surgical patients. As of Tuesday HRRMC clinics will go to 55 percent of normal, although telemedicine will continue. She said that percentage will be increased very slowly, and if there is a surge in COVID-19, HRRMC will pull back on elective surgery and go back to the pre-April 26 mandate.
Gelgand thanked all those who have helped provide non-surgical cloth masks to the hospital. She said all non-clinical personnel have at least four masks that they can launder and reuse.
Josh Hadley, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services director, said EMS crews are keeping themselves protected and feel good about when they are out in public. He said they are trying to acquire as much personal protective equipment as possible and are looking into N95 masks.
“We’re going to need to continue doing what we have been doing,” Hadley said and urged residents to maintain a high level of self-disciplined social distancing and mask use.
