Salida City Council will hold a special get-together at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday before its regular meeting to show appreciation for the service of outgoing council members Mike Bowers and Cheryl Brown-Kovacic in council chambers at 448 E. First St.
During the regular meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., council will conduct a public hearing on the 2020 budget.
The council will consider a series of resolutions for Vandaveer Ranch, looking at the annexation, rezoning and development of 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A special event permit for A Church.
• Approval of the Mountain States Employer Council salary analysis proposal.
• Approval of the personnel manual update.
• First reading of a proposed ordinance amending Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code.
The council will hear reports from staff, council members, the mayor and the city treasurer.
An executive session is scheduled “for the purpose of determining positions relative to matters that may be subject to negotiations, developing strategy for negotiations and/or instructing negotiators.”
Today’s work session
Aimee Tihonovich, Salida finance director, will lead a discussion on the 2020 open items budget during the Salida City Council work session at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at 448 E. First St.
Council members will also hear a presentation by Jacob Smith and Colorado Communities for Climate Action.
Drew Nelson, city administrator, will present an update to the city personnel manual.
