by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida Parks and Recreation will reopen the city’s tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, skate park and boat ramp bathrooms starting today.
Users are asked to follow state and county social distancing protocols when using the facilities.
Parks and Recreation staff will be on hand at various locations to serve as park attendants, available to answer questions.
Park users are asked to observe the following:
• Facilities are not to be used if you have any symptoms or exposure risks to COVID-19.
• No more than 10 users at a time.
• Facilities are drop-in only.
• Please limit yourself to one hour.
