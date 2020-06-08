El Pomar Foundation’s Colorado Assistance Fund has given grants for COVID-19 aid to nine Central Colorado nonprofit organizations since March.
The foundation gave $5,000 to Chaffee County and $20,000 to the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments.
The foundation’s trustees established a $1 million Colorado Assistance Fund March 9, within a week of Colorado’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, and provided immediate aid to nonprofit organizations and government entities.
The $1 million fund has supported 175 unique organizations in 48 Colorado counties.
“We are grateful for the nonprofit organizations and their staffs who have selflessly stepped up to support individuals and communities in need during this pandemic,” said Kyle Hybl, El Pomar Foundation president & CEO. “In establishing the Colorado Assistance Fund, El Pomar Foundation’s trustees aimed to deliver funds as quickly as possible to support critical needs.”
El Pomar also distributed $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fremont County for child care for health care workers; $7,500 to Boys & Girls Club of South Park; $5,000 to Fremont County; $12,500 to Loaves and Fishes Ministries of Fremont County; $2,500 to Park County RE-2 School District; $2,500 to Park County Senior Coalition; and $5,000 to West Central Mental Health Center.
With the original $1 million disbursed, El Pomar trustees approved another $1.1 million for an additional phase of the Colorado Assistance Fund to support communities’ economic and health-related recovery from the pandemic.
Each of El Pomar’s 11 regional councils will recommend strategy for allocation of $100,000 in their multicounty region of Colorado.
