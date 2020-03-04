by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
Former Salidan Mike Swaro is recipient of the 2019 John D. Hart Wildlife Officer of the Year Award.
The 2000 Salida High School graduate is the son of Jerry and Karen Swaro of Salida and was among five wildlife officers nominated by their peers and voted on by all the wildlife officers in Colorado.
The award is named after legendary wildlife officer John D. Hart, who retired as agency assistant director in 1959. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Hart epitomized the agency’s commitment to preserving and enhancing Colorado wildlife and aggressive pursuit of poachers. The award recognizes outstanding service inspired by these ideals.
The award included a plaque and a trophy, which is a bronze replica of John D. Hart, and was presented at a training session Feb. 26 in Grand Junction.
Swaro followed in his father’s footsteps to become a wildlife officer. His dad, Jerry Swaro, was a game warden in Ohio for 17 years before moving to Salida. His son turned down appointments to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy to attend Western State College in Gunnison, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology.
While there he was a star linebacker on the football team and finished his college career as an honorable mention All-American Team linebacker.
Now working in Craig, he began his wildlife career assigned to the Meeker West district and received the Torch Award as the nation’s top “Rookie Game Warden of the Year.”
In 2016 he became the first assistant area wildlife manager in the state. He is also a defensive tactics baton instructor, coordinates area night patrols, checks stations and saturation patrols and has sat on numerous Colorado Parks and Wildlife committees, is a member of CPW’s color guard, has been part of CPW’s collaborative efforts with Colorado Department of Transportation concerning wildlife crossings in northwestern Colorado and is currently president of Colorado Wildlife Employees Protective Association.
He and his wife, Cassie, have three children. He has served in his community as a mentor, teaching kids about wildlife and young adults who have an interest in pursuing a career in wildlife management by spending time in classrooms at all levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.