Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County will reopen for summer programming beginning today in Salida and June 1 in Buena Vista.
Due to Chaffee County Public Health COVID-19 guidelines, both clubs will have limited capacity for children ages 6 and older. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said before COVID-19, they were hoping to host between 100 and 120 kids a day, but now they are able to host only two groups of eight kids with two supervisors each in a revolving-door format. To make membership available to as many kids as possible, children will only be able to attend two days a week at most.
Beaulieu said it was disappointing that they have to restrict attendance considering the Salida club just moved into its new facility at 709 Palmer St. in early March, but they must prioritize the safety of members and their families.
“Circumstances change, but our mission does not,” Beaulieu said. “Safety has always been our No. 1 priority. We are prepared to safely help working families by getting our clubs open for engaging and fun programming, focusing on kids who need us most.”
Beaulieu said he appreciates parents and guardians who have remained patient about the club limiting attendance. Besides limiting capacity, the programs will encourage social distancing, wearing masks and sanitization. Staff has been restricted to those who are considered essential, and the program will conduct daily temperature checks with no-touch thermometers.
Beaulieu said their ongoing virtual programming has helped staff stay connected to kids, but more is needed now that summer is here. The online programs will continue in a smaller capacity as staff is shifted to meet needs. He said weekly challenges will continue to be on the Bloomz app.
Planned activities will fall into three focus areas: academics, arts and fitness. Academics will include journal writing and preparing kids for in-person school; arts will include fine arts and culture; and fitness will refrain from actual sports and focus on individual fitness activities like exercise, going to parks and going on hikes.
“We recognize kids and parents need us now more than ever,” Beaulieu said. “We’ve been very lucky to have Andrea Carlstrom and her team at Chaffee County Public Health guide and advise us in our preparations.”
Board Chair Duncan Campbell thanked all of the clubs’ financial supporters and biggest partners, school districts, for supporting children and families.
“Without (Salida Superintendent) David Blackburn and (Buena Vista Superintendent) Lisa Yates’ support, we could not continue our critical mission of academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and leadership,” Campbell said.
Buena Vista’s program is a week behind Salida’s so staff can appropriately prepare its location at Avery-Parsons Elementary School, 516 E. Main St.
“The Buena Vista School District is committed to our partnership with Boys & Girls Club, especially as our community thoughtfully and carefully reopens our economy,” Yates said. “Schools, along with Boys & Girls Club, play a critical role in allowing families to get back to work and a source of income. Together, we will work to do so, and we’re excited to work through initial protocols to open the club on our elementary campus this summer with Jen Wood and her team.”
The week of July 4, the club will be closed Wednesday through Friday. They are not yet sure when summer programming will conclude but expect it to be around two weeks before school begins.
Summer admission forms are now on bgcchaffee.org or its Facebook page. Those interested can also email Salida Branch Director Tessie Ortega at tessie@bgcchaffee.org or Buena Vista Branch Director Jennifer Wood at Jennifer@bgcchaffee.org.
