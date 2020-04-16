Guidestone Colorado’s fifth annual AgriSummit will be a two-day virtual event today and Friday, highlighting opportunities for networking, discussion and learning focused on local food production and agritourism.
Current food producers, aspiring growers and pretty much anyone who cares about local food could benefit from the AgriSummit, said Leah Capezio, Guidestone community outreach coordinator.
A fruit tree grafting demo and a yoga for farmers self-care activity break are new to this year’s lineup.
Guest speaker Mark Winne will provide the welcoming address, and keynote speaker Woody Tasch will discuss opportunities for investing in food locally.
Local author Adrian Reif will sit on a panel on green investing.
Sessions on growing and using medicinal herbs, agritourism, why apprenticeships in agriculture matter and a virtual tour of the Community and School Farm will also be offered at the summit.
People can register at GuidestoneColorado.org until noon today for the AgriSummit, which will begin at 1 p.m.
For more information, email info@guidestonecolorado.org.
