Buena Vista – Buena Vista town staff will begin working with Monarch Mountain ski area on a possible vinyl replacement for the painted wood welcome sign currently seen as motorists travel west down Trout Creek Pass into the valley.
Trustees approved the action Tuesday during their regular meeting.
Monarch suggested the partnership to create a sign using colors found in BV’s logo but would also feature the ski area’s branding and the tagline “Welcome to Monarch Country.” The sign will predominantly point toward Buena Vista.
The ski area is trying to associate itself with all of Chaffee County rather than just the U.S. 50 corridor.
Monarch CEO and General Manager Randy Stroud said the partnership would come with Monarch beginning to promote Buena Vista on its website along with Salida.
Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch events manager, said the sign would be made with tightly wrapped vinyl – the same technology used in billboards around the country, meaning that the content of the sign could be easily changed. She estimated the total cost of the sign at around $1,000.
“The question is, do we want to go down this corporate partnership process to save ourselves $1,000?,” Libby Fay asked.
While the board’s direction to staff signaled its approval of the concept of the partnership, specific elements of the deal or the design of the sign were not nailed down.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
