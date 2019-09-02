Chaffee County residents can learn how to save money and home energy during a free Chaffee Green Homes Tour from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14.
Residents can tour select homes in Salida where homeowners have installed solar energy systems and made other improvements to make their homes more sustainable, according to a press release.
Homeowners, volunteers and representatives from solar installers Peak Solar Designs, Renewable Energy Outfitters and Colorado Solar Energy will be available to explain “green’’ home features.
The tour will begin at the Salida Farmers Market in Alpine Park, Fourth and E streets. Tour sponsor New Energy Colorado will host a booth featuring a variety of energy-efficiency measures that homeowners can install at little or no cost.
At the booth, a map of the tour homes will be available. All are near the park location and will be open for touring between 9 a.m. and noon.
“We are delighted that Chaffee County residents will be able to see firsthand how to make homes more energy efficient through this tour,’’ said tour co-sponsor Jacy Doumas of the Chaffee Green Sustainability Program, part of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
New Energy Colorado is a nonprofit that provides education about how energy systems and utilities function today and what changes are needed for a more energy-efficient future. The group has sponsored a green homes tour in metro Denver for more than 20 years.
The tour is also part of the American Solar Energy Society’s National Solar Tour.
