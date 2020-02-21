Frank Jones was in a lot of pain before his surgery.
“I was out of my mind with pain,” the Park County resident said.
Jones needed a hip replacement but thought his insurance would only be accepted by Denver Health.
After seeing an ad in The Fairplay Flume about hip and knee replacements, he did some research and discovered the procedure could be done with his insurance at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
The damage to Jones’ hip was worse than expected. He said the top of his femur had disintegrated.
At one point the surgery had to be halted to check if infection had set in before the procedure could continue, but surgeons were able to repair the damage.
After months of severe pain, Jones said it was a relief that all he felt was pain from the surgery.
The surgery and preceding injury, however, left Jones weak and needing physical and occupational therapy before he could go home, where he lives alone.
Jones lives in a multilevel home in rural Park County near Como, about 15 minutes from the highway and 15 more minutes to Fairplay.
He said there are five steps up to his front door and four more stairs to his bedroom.
He said it’s a long walk from a vehicle to his home.
Jones couldn’t drive until his hip healed, and the 1½-hour, one-way trip to Denver for physical therapy “defeated the purpose,” even if he could get someone to drive him.
Instead, Jones became a swing bed patient at HRRMC.
The swing bed program gives patients a choice when it comes to physical and occupational therapy when recovering from an illness, injury or surgery, when going home is not a viable option immediately.
For those who have challenging living environments, have no help at home or who simply need time to gain their strength back, the program offers a way to work on skills patients will need to fend for themselves when they return home.
Rural areas have limited options for such care.
While Columbine Manor Care Center accepts rehabilitation patients, it is the only skilled nursing facility in the area. The hospital and Columbine partner, and Nika Starr, director of inpatient services, said the hospital relies heavily on Columbine.
The swing bed program is geared toward rural areas with limited access to skilled nursing care and rehabilitation facilities.
Swing bed is a insurance-covered program, but the cost paid is set by Medicare, Medicaid and personal/private insurance policies. To qualify, a patient must have stayed in the hospital for a minimum of three days and received acute medical care within the last 30 days.
Allison Gergley, HRRMC marketing director, said it is difficult to estimate an average cost per patient for the program due to the many factors that play into that.
The nightly swing bed rate is $746, she said, however, that base rate is varied dependent upon ancillary services ordered by the physician, including medication, physical therapy, speech therapy, oxygen and/or respiratory services.
Out-of-pocket costs are also different on the basis of the type of the surgery or condition, how long the patient is staying, and what type of insurance they have, as various insurance carriers cover different levels of cost.
Medicaid, for example will pay 100 percent for stays between 1-20 days for patients that meet specific criteria, she said.
In the swing bed program, patients remain in their hospital room, under the same care providers but with added support of physical and occupational therapy designed to help them develop strength, mobility and tools to return home safely with quality of life.
In some cases patients are taught how to use adaptive equipment to make everyday tasks easier.
“Sometimes it’s necessary to adapt your environment around you so that you can enjoy the acts that bring you quality of life,” occupational therapist Aleah Vallevona said.
Emotional support also plays a part in daily therapy, with a social requirement and activities that encourage social interaction.
“Eat, walk and engage” is the mindset of the program, developed from the Australian model.
A big part of that process is early mobility, including walking to meals, physical therapist Sarah Nazzaro said.
“I was up and out of bed quickly,” Jones said. “They got me up and moving straight away. They pushed me and worked with me.”
A combination of physical and occupational therapy helps patients regain strength and learn how to do things for themselves, perhaps in a different way than they are used to.
Occupational therapy focuses on daily living activities, cognition and assessment of impairment goals.
Vallevona said she tries to make activities useful but fun.
The program aims to give patients socialization, nutrition, outside stimulation and an opportunity to get out of the hospital setting.
Only so much can be done in a hospital setting, however, and the hope is to get out into the community and use resources.
Even heading to the Outpatient Pavilion is an opportunity to get into a different setting.
The swing bed staff hopes to be able to use the new demonstration kitchen for swing bed meals since the setup is more like a home kitchen and offers more realistic conditions to practice skills.
With any long-term hospital stay, cognition stimulation is important, Vallevona said.
Sometimes people from other departments and from outside the hospital join patients for lunch, providing a new face and new conversation.
During his two-week stay Jones said he really connected with staff and even developed friendships.
Community volunteers also play a big role in swing bed care.
Volunteers have come to have lunch with patients, teach a craft or other activity and help with the socialization aspect of care as well as provide a chance to work on therapeutic skills.
HRRMC is looking for volunteers who might be interested in providing an activity for swing bed patients.
Anyone with a talent like art, recreation, history, cookie-making and the like is encouraged to look into volunteering to present an activity or just visit with patients.
Learning that Jones played the piano, Vallevona asked if he would be willing to come back at Christmas and play piano for swing bed patients.
He came back and played a 2½-hour concert for patients and staff.
“The staff at Heart of the Rockies saved my life,” Jones said. “They took such good care of me I felt like I was family.”
He said mentally, emotionally, he was treated with care and concern.
“It’s not what I would have gotten in Denver,” he said.
For more information about volunteering at HRRMC, contact Kimla Robinson at 719-530-2218 or Kimla.robinson@hrrmc.net.
The swing bed program is also available for patients who have been transferred to the Front Range for medical reasons but who prefer to do rehabilitation closer to home. For information call 719-530-2310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.