NAMI Chaffee County will offer a free two-hour Virtual Mental Health Crisis Planning Workshop from 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
Participants will learn about causes of a mental health crisis, how to recognize signs of a crisis and steps to take, according to a press release.
Organizers said participants will come away with a better understanding of de-escalation techniques, communication and advocacy skills, community resources, problem solving and crisis prevention and how to create a crisis plan.
To register for the workshop, or for information about other NAMI programs and support groups, email info@namichaffee.org, call 970-823-4751 or visit namichaffee.org.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI Chaffee County is an affiliate of NAMI Colorado.
