Chaffee County commissioners met during their work session Monday with Dominique Naccarato, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association executive director, and Melanie Roth, Chaffee County Heritage Board member, to talk about the future of the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway program.
Roth said the Heritage Board is made up of representatives from throughout the county, representing the municipalities and several at-large board members.
The byway program is overseen by the Heritage Board, which serves under GARNA.
Naccarato said the byway program plan needs to be updated, and because they are shorthanded, they need some help.
She suggested a full-time employee, either someone through the county or an AmeriCorp VISTA intern.
“If the capacity issue is not addressed, we will have to pressure our volunteers to finish, but I’d rather not,” Naccarato said. “I’d like to see a full-time employee who could handle the issues, perhaps a consultant. Someone to handle the byways plan update, but there is more to do.”
The commissioners discussed ways to fund someone to help out. Commissioner Greg Felt said funding from Chaffee Common Ground may not be the best fit but suggested that a Department of Local Affairs grant might be available.
The commissioners heard reports from various departments during their work session.
Shannon Wilcox, landfill manager, reported that November was almost identical to November 2018 for the Chaffee County Landfill.
Last month the landfill collected $81,930.50 in total fees, $3,413.77 in average daily fees and had a total of 1,948 customers, averaging 81 customers per day.
In November 2018 it collected $79,760.85 in total fees, $3,323.37 in average daily fees and had a total of 1,996 customers, averaging 83 per day.
Dan Swallow, director of development services, said the Building Department is also running similar numbers between November 2018 and November 2019 but is up overall this year.
The department issued 260 permits in November 2019 and 209 in November 2018. In November 2018 it collected $71,577.57 in total fees, while in November 2019 it collected $71,101.47.
The year-to-date numbers, however, are different. Total revenue year to date through November for 2018 was $1,261,598.16. For 2019, it is $1,455,735.91.
