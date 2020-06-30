When murals were painted on the F Street barricades shortly after they were erected, some Salida artists were curious about how they could become involved in similar public art displays.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the difference between the barricade art and a city-backed commission is the barricades are temporary while commissioned art is permanently displayed.
Because the barricades were only going to be in place for two to three months before being dismantled, they were viewed more as decorative than as permanent art installations. Time was of the essence because the city did not want plain concrete blocks downtown for most of summer.
Salida Council for the Arts President Ken Brandon said he was approached by Salida SteamPlant Director Michael Varnum to help him find interested artists. Brandon is not a member of city staff.
Brandon said there were no prerequisites to participate, although they tried to be as representative as possible. One artist was assigned per block. There was no established theme so artists could have creative freedom, but there was a natural “mood of positivity and unity” among the artists.
Nelson said the city does not want to limit artistic expression.
Brandon said the participants have not been paid yet, but some will be, since the project was intended to help local artists. Brandon said he will not accept payment.
The city did not provide funding for the project, and artists used their own supplies.
Artists were chosen on a first-come, first-served basis. A “call for artists” was not created because a list of artists wanting to get involved was already completed after Salida Council for the Arts made an announcement about the opportunity on its website. It was not up for very long due to high interest and spaces filling up quickly.
Artists interested in getting involved in future Salida art projects should visit the council’s news section on its website or sign up for Salida SteamPlant’s online monthly newsletter.
Nelson said a city-backed Public Arts Commission has met for years whenever the city was commissioning a permanent public art display, but it has been inactive for a few years now.
The commission was planning to reconvene this fall, but because of COVID-19 it is uncertain when it will resume. Money was initially budgeted in anticipation of an art piece commissioned by the city last fall.
Nelson said before COVID-19, they also kicked around the idea of developing a “Space to Create,” which would offer housing opportunities for artists where they could live and work in the same location. That idea has slowed down, however, until more COVID-19 information comes through.
