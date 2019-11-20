Three projects sponsored by Alms International will benefit from a Charity Christmas Tree Auction at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
Individuals and businesses are invited to take a tree, lights and ornaments to the center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and decorate their tree, according to a press release.
Prizes will be given for the “People’s Choice Award,” “Most Unique” and “Most Creative” based on votes from the public.
The decorated trees will be donated to Alms International, which will auction off the top five trees on Nov. 29, and the remainder will be silent auctioned from Nov. 25-29.
Caring & Sharing has artificial trees, lights and ornaments on trees already decorated for purchase inside its Christmas Cottage.
The proceeds raised from the Charity Christmas Tree Auction will be divided among three projects within Alms International: helping an individual or family in need in Chaffee County, helping Native Americans living in poverty in Pinon, Arizona, and helping Holocaust survivors in Israel.
All donations are tax-deductible.
Anyone interested in participating should contact Cherith Marchase at 719-239-0295, 719-539-8537 or marchaserentals@gmail.com.
