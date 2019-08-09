Natural fireworks from the Perseid meteor shower have already begun shooting through the night skies and will peak Monday, along with a few background meteors from other showers.
The shower started in late July and is often considered to be one of the best meteor showers of the year, according to blogs.nasa.gov.
The shower is created by debris left behind from the comet Swift-Tuttle.
Views are best starting at 2 a.m., but the meteors can be seen starting at 9 p.m., just at a lower rate of visibility.
Binoculars and telescopes are not necessary to view the shower, which can be seen by the naked eye.
Although typically the Perseid shower averages about 60 meteors an hour, this year the peak falls during the full moon, so viewers will only be able to see about 15-20 meteors every hour.
Other meteors speckling the sky are the Alpha Capricornids, the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Kappa Cygnids.
Curious sky-watchers can tell if the meteor came from the Perseid shower by tracing it backwards. If the meteor appears to originate from the constellation Perseus, it’s likely a Perseid meteor.
For more information on how to view the Perseid shower, visit blogs.nasa.gov.
