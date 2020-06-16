Salida City Council members conducted an initial tally to select seven members for the new Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Advisory Board Monday during their virtual work session.
Part of the PROST master plan recommendation was for Salida Parks and Recreation Department to disband its Recreation Advisory Board and replace it with the PROST board. The new board would include two additional members who can live outside the city but within Chaffee County.
Normally the 12 applicants would be interviewed in a work session, but given COVID-19 restrictions and the number of applicants, the tally was instead done through an application review.
Candidates were Lisa DeYoung, Jessica Downing, Kristy Falcon, Shelley Garcia, Daryl Huschka, Connor Maher, Adam Martinez, Chris Miller, Amy Reed, Dave Unruh, Rob White and William Wooddell.
Council members announced their preferred candidates individually. Because his wife was among the candidates, Mayor P.T. Wood did not participate in the discussion.
City Administrator Drew Nelson and Councilwoman Jane Templeton both made tallies, with Templeton stating the following results: DeYoung, 6; Falcon, 6; Reed, 6; Downing, 5; Huschka, 5; White, 4; and Wooddell, 3.
Those scores are not yet final, and more in-depth discussions will take place at council’s regular meeting tonight.
Council heard a presentation from Chaffee Common Ground about the Methodist Front Fire Mitigation Project. Envision Chaffee County Co-lead Cindy Williams said the project would treat 10 miles of land, 5 of which are on private property, to create a fuel break. This would protect 7,000 people as well as infrastructure and habitats.
The organization’s overall goal is to treat 30,000 acres of Chaffee County land by 2030 to cut the risk of wildfires in half.
Adam Moore, Colorado State Forest Service supervisory forester for Salida and Alamosa field offices, said they are close to hearing back on grants that are instrumental to implementing the project.
The organizations are planning to have a community meeting in the next couple months to gather public input.
Council heard an update on the Salida Farmers Market from Foodshed Alliance Marketing Manager Ally Jacobs.
Colorado Farmers Market Association has directed all state markets to work with their local public health departments. Salida’s market is continuing to take place in Alpine Park while retaining its typical time of 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Operations are different in that vendors are limited to selling food and agricultural products exclusively. Prepared foods can only be served to go. Sampling has been eliminated.
Vendors are able to sell essential non-food products like soap and skin care, but no Salida vendors currently fall into that category.
Booths must be spread 8 feet apart with vendors required to wear masks. Music is not currently permitted but conditions will evolve. Beginning Saturday, council members will be present at the market to answer questions.
Council then discussed amendments to the city personnel manual. Nelson said in late 2019 he and Templeton went through the manual to pick out verbiage that was “tilted.”
Since the manual’s inception, the city staff vacation and sick leave component has allowed employees to accrue thousands of sick leave hours. Caps were reduced but people continued to reach them.
The change would eliminate about 10,000 hours of sick leave to cut potential liability roughly in half in favor of a personal time-off system in which a doctor’s note would not be required. It does not differentiate between an individual or a loved one being sick. The change will occur July 1.
Nelson said there were some concerns that something was being taken away, but increasing caps and allowing people to accrue time each pay period seemed to make the most sense. It is considered the most common way of going about paid time off for similar organizations.
The changes will be put on the consent agenda for council’s regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.