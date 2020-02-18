The Salida Hospital District has issued a call for nominations for two seats on the district’s board of directors that are up for election May 5.
Deadline for receipt of nomination forms is 3 p.m. Feb. 28, a press release stated.
Board members Jean Moltz and Jeff Post will complete their first term in May and are up for re-election.
Board members Debbie Ferrell, Harry Payton and Tom Eve each have served two years of their second four-year term and are not up for re-election.
In accordance with HB18-1039, board members elected in 2020 and 2022 will serve three-year terms instead of the usual four-year terms. HB18-1039 changes the regular schedule of special district elections from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years.
Hospital board directors serve on a volunteer basis and do not receive compensation for their services.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center “is a large, very complex business operating in a challenging environment for health care,” Debbie Farrell, board chairman, said.
The current board outlined five characteristics important for new board members. These are:
• Ability and willingness to put in a substantial amount of time.
• Ability to put needs of the hospital and district ahead of any personal agendas.
• Strong sense of ethics.
• Ability to understand complexities of hospital business to a level that will allow substantive input into oversight of hospital management.
• Ability both to listen and to articulate points of view clearly.
“In addition to these personal characteristics, the current board has identified certain skill sets that should be represented on the board,” Farrell said. “Most board members should have managerial experience; financial and health care knowledge are also critical skills we need to have represented on the board.
“In addition, construction management, given the necessary facility expansions, and information-technology skills, with the increasing importance of IT infrastructure and security, would be valuable,” she said.
Eligible electors in the Salida Hospital District may nominate themselves as a candidate.
The self-nomination and acceptance form is available by clicking on the Hospital Board Election button on the home page at hrrmc.com or by calling designated election official Juanita Ward at 719-530-2231.
Completed self-nomination and acceptance forms may be hand delivered to Ward in the hospital’s administrative office or mailed to HRRMC, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201.
For more information, call 719-530-2231.
