Salida City Council will consider a revised deal to buy 64.43 acres of open space in the Arkansas Hills area from Union Pacific for $226,813.56 during its meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Council first approved the purchase in August, but since then the boundary line shifted to avoid limestone piles adjacent to Colorado Lime Co., resulting in a slightly smaller parcel.
In other business council will consider:
• Resolutions supporting Great Outdoors Colorado grant applications by Friends of Salida Skateparks and Mountain Heritage Park.
• A request for property donation by Chaffee Housing Trust.
• A resolution considering the River Ridge major subdivision.
• A resolution supporting annexation into the Colorado Mountain College District.
• First reading of an ordinance raising the maximum fine for a municipal code violation from $1,000 to $2,500.
Council members will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. today in council chambers. On the agenda are:
• A GOCO grant proposal by Friends of Salida Skateparks.
• A presentation on the Health Disparities Grant by the Chaffee County Housing Office.
• A presentation on the Ark Valley Voice Digital Security Conference.
• A property maintenance/municipal court discussion.
• An open items budget discussion.
