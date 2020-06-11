Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area recently added two new seats to its Citizens Task Force, representing a new interest group, outdoor recreation/other.
AHRA Park Manager Rob White said the Citizens Task Force has provided input to the park since its beginning, originally with 24 members. After the initial effort, the task force represented seven interest groups with 14 people.
“In the last five years, we’ve realized there are others types of recreation that are becoming popular in the valley,” White said. “Those user groups didn’t have a voice representing them. We thought it was appropriate to add one more group as a potential catchall for all other recreation groups and whoever they represent.”
The task force’s new members are Salida Mountain Trails President Mike Smith and retired U.S. Forest Service employee Mike Sugaski.
White said Sugaski has a “great background in the valley” and has been involved with trails and other types of recreation, both motorized and nonmotorized.
Smith has experience working with several agencies through SMT, including the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management, and will bring those connections to the task force. White said Smith also is an avid boater and can help with some new challenges AHRA is facing: how people in boats can access trails and how do all of the trails in the valley complement each other.
To stagger their terms, which all of the interest groups do, one will serve a one-year term and the other will serve a two-year term.
The task force also welcomed two other new members. Trey Shelton will represent commercial permittees while Don Harville will represent riverfront property owners.
Shelton works for Colorado Mountain College, which offers educational programs for guides and outfitters, White said, adding that they thought he “would bring some new information” to the task force.
Harville has been coming to the valley for a number of years and recently retired and purchased a home on the river here, White said.
“He’s an avid angler and he’s passionate about the river,” White said.
Members in the other 12 positions were re-elected to the task force.
White said if task force members have been effective and have a desire to continue working with the group, they’re often reappointed.
Returning to the task force are anglers Larry Paye and Braden Baker; commercial permittee Bob Hamel; private boaters Dede de Percen and Lesli Tyson; water users Justin Zeisler and Ed Perko; riverfront property owner J.W. Wilder; county and municipal government officials Marshall Butler and Greg Felt; and Christina King and Logan Myers, representing environmental interests.
The task force, created in 1990, makes recommendations to AHRA on management, growth and development issues throughout the recreation area. It also provides an open communication link to parties affected by management decisions.
White said the task force played an important role in AHRA’s 2019 management plan, which decided to add the outdoor recreation interest group, and will continue to play an important role in the future.
“We appreciate the willingness of all these individuals to volunteer for the Citizens Task Force,” White said. “The task force is a great opportunity for representatives of the public to get deeply involved in the mission of the AHRA and have a voice in its operations.”
To learn more about the task force, visit bit.ly/AHRACTF.
