Chaffee County Commissioners Keith Baker, Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella will give updates on current issues facing the county Jan. 13 during a meeting hosted by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County.
The commissioners will speak from noon to 1 p.m. at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
The public is invited, and coffee and tea will be provided.
According to a League press release, one of the group’s major goals is to provide opportunities for its members and the public to speak directly to elected officials. Since 2013, the League has hosted the annual event, which takes place during the lunch break for the commissioners’ work session.
Prior to the speakers, the League will conduct a social and business meeting from 11-11:45 a.m.
The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County, a nonpartisan community organization, does not support or oppose candidates or political parties. For membership information visit lwvchaffeecounty.org.
