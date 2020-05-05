Monday was the second anniversary of Dan Granzella’s death, so his wife, Katherine, was shocked when she received a call from Matt Brown at Town & Country Autoplex saying a package had arrived there addressed to Dan.
Town & Country is at 943 E. U.S. 50, the former location of Salida Motors, which Dan Granzella owned for 60 years, prior to retiring in about 2002. The package contained the wallet he had lost in spring 1975.
“We were returning home from a vacation in Las Vegas, Nevada, and stayed at a motel in Paradise, Nevada,” Katherine said. “The wallet had apparently worked its way out of Dan’s pocket.”
They reported the wallet missing and got a call from a man who said he had found it and they should meet him at the police station, but he didn’t show up.
Upon returning home, they received another call from the man asking for their address and saying he would return the wallet in the mail, but again, nothing happened. Dan replaced his driver’s license, Social Security card and other important papers in the wallet, gave up on ever seeing the $280 and the photos of their six children again, and the incident was resolved – until Monday.
There was no return address on the package addressed to Dan Granzella at 943 E. Rainbow Blvd. The only identifying information as to its origin was the zip code – 89102. The zip code is for Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas and Paradise.
Inside the wallet was a note, printed from a computer, saying, “Please forgive me. I found this in a recent move.” The wallet contained the $280, all of which were newer bills except for one $5 Abraham Lincoln bill that was probably in the wallet when it was lost. Photos of their six children, Katherine and Dan’s mother were also in the wallet. The children are now all grandparents.
“I figured someone found the wallet, kept the money and threw the wallet away a long time ago,” Katherine said.
Their daughter, Melodie Granzella, had another take on it.
“Mom and I were talking about spiritual things on Monday,” Melodie said. “I figured Dad had something to do with the return of the wallet. I think he wanted to let us know he was still around.”
