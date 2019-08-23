The Chaffee County Planning Commission unanimously approved Phase 1 of the Centerville Ranch major subdivision preliminary plan in a special meeting Wednesday.
During their Aug. 13 meeting, Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved the Centerville Ranch Heritage water subdivision exemption. That created a new 5.205-acre tract with the original farmhouses and wells and split off 903.6 acres.
Phase 1 subdivides the 903.6 acres into 62 lots, ranging from 2.1 acres to 10 acres, with water by well and on-site wastewater systems.
Phase 2 proposes lots 63-132 but is an area encompassed by a conservation easement option with the Central Colorado Conservancy. If the easement is purchased, which the Planning Commission indicated was likely to happen, Phase 2 will not be developed.
Jeff Ince, developer of the property, submitted several items the Planning Commission requested during its first round of hearings, including a water supply plan, drainage report, civil engineering reports including erosion and sediment controls and a geotechnical survey.
He also submitted a hydrology report, which county engineer Gary Greiner said met the concerns he had during the first round of hearings.
The commission set several conditions for the subdivision, including:
• Augmentation water certificates for each lot.
• Approval from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
• A weed management bond must be paid through the county.
• Any changes to the Chaffee County shooting range, located just south of the development, by the developer or the housing authority, must be paid for by the requesting entity.
The Planning Commission also commended Ince for the way he had located the building envelopes for the lots away from agricultural lands and viewscapes.
The plan will be presented to the county commissioners in a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
If they approve the plan, Phase 1 will continue with filings by administrative review of generally 18 lots per filing, for a total of three to four filings.
