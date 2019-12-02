Chaffee County commissioners will not conduct their regular meeting Tuesday because they will all be out of town attending the Colorado Counties Inc. Winter Conference in Colorado Springs today through Wednesday.
The commissioners will resume their meetings with a work session at 9 a.m. Dec. 9 and their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 10, both in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
