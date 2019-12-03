Twenty-five vendors filled Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 Saturday, selling a wide variety of handcrafted goods at the lodge’s third annual Holiday Craft Sale.
The craft sale offered homemade fudge and soaps and candles as well as crocheted hats, ornaments, woodcarvings and more.
“It’s an outlet to get our things out there,” said Linda Cardinelli, one of the event’s organizers, who was also selling some of her work. “It gives them a little spending money.”
Cardinelli said they could have three times as many crafters at the event if they had more space but had to turn some away. With so much interest in participating, she said she gives the event’s regulars first dibs. Then she chooses other crafters with the aim of having a wide variety of goods.
“We don’t want two soaps or two oils,” Cardinelli said. “We try to keep a variety so there’s not too much of something.”
“You see all kinds of stuff,” said C.J. Argys. “There’s even homemade chokecherry jelly.”
Most of the crafters hold full-time jobs, but said they do crafts as a hobby.
Kacey Watts, who’s from Salida but now lives in Colorado Springs, was at the show selling handmade soaps that were molded to look like cupcakes, doughnuts and other foods.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” said Watts, who works in finance. “I needed a hobby to mellow out.”
She said she makes her soap using a cold process and, as she’s gained more experience, has started experimenting more and more.
The craft sale also gave her a good reason to visit her home.
“It’s always really fun coming home and seeing the locals I grew up with,” Watts said.
Tami Loudenburg sold her homemade candles at the event. Loudenburg said she buys soy wax flakes and then adds colors and scents to personalize the candles. “What I like is I can make any color I want,” Loudenburg said.
Argys spent the last month making ornaments for the craft sale.
“We just enjoy it and we love Christmas, so it’s a good excuse,” Argys said.
Bridgette Carpenter said she learned how to crochet from her mom about 15 years ago.
“I always have to be doing something with my hands, so this is a perfect hobby for that,” Carpenter said.
At first she said crocheting was hard since she’s left-handed so everything was backwards, but she has since figured it out.
“My favorite things to make are hats and dish cloths; they don’t take as long,” Carpenter said. “I used to make scarves, but they would take forever.”
People also seem to enjoy the smaller crafts. “I seem to have good luck with the smaller items,” Carpenter said. “They’re quick to whip up and people love them.”
John Bernier and his wife, Laura, came from Twin Lakes with the last of their handcrafted wood dragons. Bernier, who used to work with Indonesian carvers, said generally five people would work together to create one dragon, with the less experienced carvers working on the body and master carvers chiseling the faces.
“I did employ over 100 carvers,” Bernier said. “They loved us.” With some of his master carvers dying and others not following directions, among other factors, he no longer employs the Indonesian carvers.
While the Elks’ Holiday Craft Fair is smaller than the one that will take place this weekend at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, the vendors said they still did well.
“It’s going really well,” Loudenburg said.
“It’s been good; we’re happy,” Bernier said.
“It’s going great,” Carpenter said. “This is my second year, and both years have been successful and I’ve had a blast.”
