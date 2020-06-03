Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the county’s declaration of local emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic through July 7, their first meeting next month.
While Chaffee County Public Health is issuing new orders that loosen restrictions on local businesses, the declaration of local emergency allows the new orders without requiring the commissioners vote on each of them, County Attorney Jennifer Davis told commissioners.
After discussion, commissioners voted unanimously to table further discussion on the Kalivoda subdivision improvement agreement until their June 9 meeting.
The point of contention was a question about getting electrical power to each lot. The county requires each lot to have access to electrical power when a subdivision is being developed.
The developer argued that because each lot opens onto the county road, where there is an established electrical line, as opposed to most subdivisions where a trunk driveway leads into the development, each lot had access to electrical.
The current electrical line is on the opposite side of the road from the development. Karin Adams, representing the developer, said they were willing to put $1,820.60 into escrow to be used against installation of a transformer by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
Commissioners asked what total cost of the installation was, and after learning that fact wasn’t available at the time, voted to table discussion until they could learn more.
Commissioners unanimously passed a request for a variance setback to the on-site wastewater treatment system for 5692 Piñon Ridge Trail, which after installation was discovered to be 1 foot closer to the home than regulations allowed.
County engineer Gary Greiner said the variance “will not pose any risk to public health” and the well was the required distance away.
Dan Swallow, county director of development services, said he was speaking as an adjacent property owner, and he had no concern.
Commissioners unanimously approved the Living Waters Heritage Water subdivision exemption requested by the Salida Assembly of God Church.
During public comment, Sarah Gates asked about the trail on the property, which the Rev. Stan Rutkowski said would be shut down due to liability reasons. The county said that as private property, the church had the right to shut it down.
Rutkowski said the church has no intention of selling the property at this time.
The Cogan Farms agricultural subdivision resolution exemption was tabled while the applicant “sorts things out” with the state.
Commissioners unanimously approved:
• An amendment to a contract with Otak Engineering for the Granite Bridge.
• A project partner agreement with Southwest Conservation Corps.
• The Long boundary line adjustment.
• The Downing-Gaudet boundary line adjustment.
• A resolution for the Ogden Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• Support in the amount of $2,000 for the HOPE Grant, to help bring public transit to the San Luis Valley.
• A utility easement for Atmos Energy at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
