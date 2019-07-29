The National High School Trail Championships returned to Salida Saturday, challenging some of the best runners around with a 5.4-mile run up, around and down the Arkansas Hills trail system.
“The kids that are here are really good,” Salida head cross-country coach and race director Kenny Wilcox said. “We’re drawing in some of the top talent from across the state.”
The high school race attracted 54 boys and 25 girls, including state champions and others who will represent the United States later on Italy’s trails.
“It can be intimidating to see who’s showing up,” Wilcox said. “I’m just proud of (the Salida athletes) for having the courage to jump in at a really high level race.”
In the boys’ championship, Tyman Smart of Grand Junction’s Warrior Central Distance Elite beat two-time defending champion James Gregory of Fort Collins’ Brolic Lambz team. Smart won the race in 32 minutes, 50.49 seconds, while Gregory crossed second in 33:18.87.
Kevin Conlon’s seventh-place finish and Calbert Guest’s ninth-place finish, however, helped Brolic Lambz usurp the Warriors in the team race. The Fort Collins squad took first with 18 points. Warrior Distance Elite and Peak Performance Running both scored 21 points, but Peak’s combined time was 23 second faster to take second with the tiebreaker.
In the girls’ race, the top three placers all finished faster than last year’s winner, Telluride’s Soleil Gaylord.
Eagle Valley Track Club claimed the top two spots, with Joslin Blair taking first (38:53.36) and Samantha Blair crossing second (39:03.99), helping them win the team title with 23 points.
Peak’s Lanie Szuch crossed third (40:02.44).
Knight Time Running finished second in the team race while Pagosa Springs took third.
Eight Spartan boys and three Spartan girls competed in the trail championships.
Elijah Wilcox led the Salida boys’ contingent, finishing 20th in 37:47.48. Reilly Stack finished 22nd (38:43.18), while Kuper Banghart (25th, 39:06.92) rounded out the team’s score.
Fin Petit (31st, 40:05.00), Frank DeCew (32nd, 40:08.63), Jason Joslin (33rd, 40:25.98), Bean Minor (41st, 45:32.72) and Harrison Hales (47th, 48:42.01) also ran for The Brotherhood. Salida’s Brotherhood finished sixth out of 10 teams.
Fern Clark led Salida’s girls with a 17th-place finish in 53:42. Clark was joined by two incoming freshmen, Quinn Smith (18th, 53:44.29) and Lanee Diziura (23rd, 59:04.22), and they finished fifth as a team.
Salida alums win
Beas Knees
Before the National High School Trail Championships, runners got to test themselves on the same 5.4-mile course in the Beas Knees Citizens Race. Salida graduates and current college runners Taylor Stack and Taryn Ceglowski, took the titles.
Stack, who won five All-America honors for Western Colorado University last year, won the race on his first try with the fastest time of the day: 32:11.49. FIBArk’s triple crown winner, Brian Glassey, finished second in 33:37.65.
“(Kenny Wilcox) said I should sign up for it, and I decided it would be a fun midsummer race,” Stack said. “I grew up running on these trails and I always love coming back and racing on them.”
Stack finished fifth at the NCAA Division II cross-country national championships and also scored All America honors in the indoor track 3K and 5K and the outdoor track steeplechase and 5K.
“It was an awesome year,” Stack said. “I’m super happy about it.”
Now the red-shirt junior is hoping to make it to the top of the podium this year, both as an individual and with his Western cross-country teammates.
Ceglowski, meanwhile, defended her title from last year, shaving 21 seconds off her time in the process. She won in 38:53.98.
“I love this race,” Ceglowski said. “It’s a great trainer to get the season kicked off. You use a little speed in there and you use some strength going uphill; it’s just a great race.”
Ceglowski qualified for the Division II national cross-country meet as a true freshman but came up short last year for the University of Sioux Falls. This year, the junior is hoping to return. “Obviously I want to qualify for nationals,” she said. “I also want to have my team place well at conference and at regionals.”
Another former Spartan athlete, Bari Beasley, finished second in the women’s race in 40:09.40.
“It felt really good to be back running on my home trails,” Beasley said. “I felt like I remembered every rock and every turn.”
Beasley also enjoyed seeing all the people compete in the race named after her dad, the late Brett Beasley.
“It makes me feel really proud,” she said. “It’s cool to see all these people loving the trails. My dad wanted to make them fun for everybody. He was a big mountain biker, but he thought about me as a runner when making them.”
The citizens race also featured a new category for runners younger than 14, which Ezekiel Wilcox won in 46:07.74.
