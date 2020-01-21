Salida City Council will consider during its meeting today an appeal of a Historic Preservation Commission decision to reject Boathouse Cantina’s application for a retractable awning.
Glen Van Nimwegen, city community development director, said any new construction taking place in the Salida Downtown Historic District requires approval from the Historic Preservation Commission.
Boathouse owner Ray Kitson completed construction of the awning before receiving commission approval. He applied for approval Nov. 22 after being notified by the city Nov. 18 that a Major Certificate of Approval from the commission was required.
The commission conducted a public hearing Dec. 26 and unanimously denied the application. The commission stated that the owner did not follow the approval process and the structure partially obscures the Coca-Cola ghost sign on the wall of the historic building.
Kitson filed an appeal Jan. 3 to city council, which has the option to reverse, confirm or modify the commission’s decision.
Kitson declined to comment.
