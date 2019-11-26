by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Just in time for the winter, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s new avalanche control equipment on U.S. 50 near Monarch Pass is now ready to be used.
The installation was completed Sept. 30, but testing couldn’t be done until Nov. 7 when the U.S. Forest Service determined risks of fire had dropped enough. The project was accepted the same day.
The new permanent system, called Gazex, will be safer for workers involved while also increasing the frequency of mitigation, making it easier and shortening closures of the highway while work is being done.
“We’re excited about it, for sure,” Lisa Schwantes, CDOT Region 5 communications manager, said. “It will make that job easier and, more importantly, safer.”
Instead of handling live ordinance or ammunition, Gazex is a permanent installation on the mountain that uses compressed air and gases to create a concussive blast to trigger a snow slide under controlled conditions. Operators will trigger the Gazex remotely from a secured distance, creating a safer operation.
In the past, Monarch Mountain’s ski patrollers, in coordination with CDOT, used case charges to mitigate avalanches in the area. Schwantes said there may be times when they’re unable to use the new automated system, so they’ll continue to work with the ski patrol.
“We still have to have those (options) in our back pocket,” she said.
The system will also improve safety for the traveling public by allowing for increased frequency and nighttime or early morning operations when fewer vehicles are on the highway. Avalanche mitigation efforts with this system will prevent large accumulations of snow and decrease the risk of unexpected, natural avalanches and long delays due to cleanup and extended closures.
Schwantes said they anticipate “much shorter closures,” estimating the highway will now close for 15-30 minutes while the control work is being done.
The three remote avalanche control units are above a known slide path, between mile points 201 and 202, on U.S. 50.
CDOT has similar systems set up on U.S. 40 Berthoud Pass and U.S. 6 Loveland Pass. U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass uses an O’bellx system, which can also be triggered remotely.
Next year, Schwantes said they hope to install one to three units in Lizard Head Pass near Telluride. “We’re moving toward these systems because they’re much safer for our crews and the public,” Schwantes said.
Other avalanche mitigation work around the state is done with howitzers, artillery equipment from World War II. Schwantes said there will be a time when they run out of ammunition for the guns, so they also need to look for different ways to mitigate avalanches.
The new system on Monarch Pass hasn’t had to be used yet. Schwantes said CDOT works closely with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to determine when it needs to mitigate avalanche danger. With another storm on its way this week, however, it could be used soon.
“We will be keeping in close communication with the CAIC with the coming week’s storms,” Schwantes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.