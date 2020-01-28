Guidestone Colorado recently announced it has been awarded a Colorado Health Foundation Community Food Systems Strategic Planning grant in partnership with Chaffee County Public Health.
The grant will be used to identify gaps in the local food system and develop strategies to increase healthy local food production and access for all area residents, a press release stated.
Spearheaded by LiveWell Chaffee County, local food system and food access assessments were completed in Chaffee County from 2011-2015. A new study will build on these efforts, reassess local issues and develop strategies to strengthen agricultural production and healthy food accessibility.
Guidestone officials said goals of the Community Food Systems Planning project are:
Goal 1: Engage low-income populations through participation in planning and development of project recommendations.
Goal 2: Engage community partners by establishing a local food coalition.
Goal 3: Develop a stronger understanding of barriers and opportunities for populations with poor access to and low consumption of healthy foods.
Goal 4: Identify opportunities and strategies to support local food growers, food distribution systems and retail and wholesale markets to help them to better serve this community.
Goal 5: Identify opportunities and strategies for increased agricultural production in Chaffee County.
This study will span Chaffee and western Fremont counties, including Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Howard.
Focus groups and interviews will include farm and ranch producers, support organizations, government representatives, individuals who have experienced food insecurity, food banks, faith-based organizations, school districts and community members.
Joseph Teipel, Chaffee County Community Foundation executive director, will be lead facilitator in the strategic planning process.
The public can participate in two community forums: 5-6 p.m. March 5 at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., and 5-6 p.m. March 12 at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
For more information, contact Andrea Coen, Guidestone Colorado executive director, at andrea@guidestonecolorado.org or 719-239-0955.
