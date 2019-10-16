Gov. Jared Polis ordered the U.S. and Colorado flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on all public buildings from sunrise to sunset today to honor former Colorado House Speaker Ruben Valdez.
Valdez, the first Hispanic House speaker in Colorado, died Oct. 1. His funeral services will take place today.
