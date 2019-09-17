Chaffee County commissioners will consider a waiver of an annexation impact analysis report for the town of Buena Vista during their regular meeting, beginning at 9 a.m. today at the Buena Vista School District meeting room, 113 N. Court.
The property Buena Vista is annexing is a 13-acre parcel owned by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association at 9780 U.S. 24.
The building and property are part of the town’s water system and entered a preannexation agreement in 2009.
The state requires any property larger than 10 acres to have an impact analysis before being annexed. Buena Vista is asking that since there is no change in the business-related use that the county waive the impact report.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Request for a boundary line adjustment for 29221 and 29209 CR 330, Buena Vista.
• Request for a lot line elimination for 11264 CR 198 and vacant parcel No. 3421-141-12-136, Nathrop. The request would eliminate lot lines between lots 6-10, Block 12, and lots 11-13, Block 12, in the Nathrop townsite. The combined property totals 1.1 acres.
• A memorandum of understanding and cooperative agreement involving Chaffee, Lake and Park counties.
• Continued from Sept. 10, the review of water case No. 16CW3103 regarding exchanges of Bessemer Ditch shares to points upstream.
• Consideration of a letter of support for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife state trails program.
