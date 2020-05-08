Salida Business Alliance members and city staff discussed allowing open alcohol containers in public areas Thursday during a virtual meeting.
Salida City Council on Tuesday approved first reading of an ordinance allowing consumption of alcohol in city parks, with additional restrictions to come. Permitted parks would potentially be Riverside and Centennial. The idea is intended to help local bars and restaurants with alcohol sales.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said they are not sure how to approach the situation because the state has not provided guidance. City officials are not sure if they can ease restrictions without an event permit or establishing an entertainment district. They also do not know how many residents would take advantage of it.
SBA President Angel Rowell suggested encouraging restaurants to develop sidewalk extensions similar to outdoor seating in front of Currents and Amicas. If businesses cannot afford a similar full patio extension, she suggests an alternative like placing tables and chairs in a roped-off area outside.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said there would be no way to regulate whether someone is buying alcohol from a restaurant or a liquor store before taking it to a park.
City Treasurer Merrell Bergin, speaking as a resident, said drinking alcohol in public would be against face mask regulations. He also said the city would be unable to come up with a workable solution regarding regulations and workforce.
Nelson encouraged the public to provide feedback by emailing drew.nelson@cityofsalida.com or calling 719-458-0564.
Nicole Balaun, SBA treasurer and Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop owner, said she is concerned that visitors may not respect open container regulations because they have mostly disregarded face mask guidelines.
Johnson said businesses have the right to order customers to wear masks inside, but the burden falls on them and not the police department to enforce the rules.
Rowell said while some businesses have the opportunity to open, they do not have to do so if they are not comfortable.
Meeting attendees then began discussing the Business Emergency Relief Grant Program.
Nelson clarified that funds would act as direct grants instead of loans to make access easier. City officials do not want it to act as a vacation fund but to catch those falling through the cracks. Mayor P.T. Wood said they intend to keep some sort of record about how money is spent.
The city is unsure what the total need is and is asking SBA members to help with an estimate. Bergin said the challenge is being fair with limited funds.
Balaun said she has personally known many businesses that are able to support themselves with federal assistance. On the other hand, many recently opened businesses are struggling because they do not reach longevity requirements for certain loans.
The city is scheduled to have a conference about distribution Monday with Buena Vista, Poncha Springs, Chaffee County, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. and Chaffee County Community Foundation.
David Lady, Salida public works director, initiated a discussion about planning future snowplow routes.
Five snowplow routes go through Salida, with the Colorado Department of Transportation taking care of U.S. 50. The Public Works Department is asking for input on whether downtown snow removal should be approached differently than in the past.
In other business Rowell said that concerning whether a Fourth of July celebration will take place this year, they are trying to take a creative approach. She will provide an update in two weeks. SBA encourages input to be sent to SBASalida@gmail.com.
Salida ArtWalk representative Michael Varnum said they will decide in mid-June whether to push the event to August or to next year.
