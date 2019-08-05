The 4-H Catch-a-Calf contest attracted seven kids willing to wrestle some beef Saturday at the Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo.
“It was tough,” Shira Sorensen said. “They’re stronger than I thought, and they’re pretty fast too.”
Sorensen had one roped, but it eventually broke free from her. Lots of other competitors also managed to get a rope around a calf’s neck and then try to wrestle it across the line.
“We saw the Catch-a-Sheep contest, and the guy who won got his rope around its neck, so we tried the same,” Sorensen said.
The cows, however, kept escaping.
“It was pretty hard,” Buena Vistan Joseph Bearss said about trying to bring a calf down, but he said the competition overall was “amazing.”
“I felt like it would never be possible,” Shurdo Sorensen said.
Shurdo had one roped and was trying to pull it across the midline to complete the event as time was about to expire. With the calf not budging, he got some help from his sister. Shira ran over and pushed the cow from behind while Shurdo kept pulling on the rope, and they eventually got it across the line, successfully catching the cow.
Shurdo was the only kid to complete the challenge, and he won a calf to raise and show at next year’s fair for his effort.
