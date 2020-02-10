Travelers around the state had to deal with snowy weather and road closures Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Salida High School boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play Atlas Prep Friday in Colorado Springs, but the game was postponed. No makeup date had been set by Sunday evening.
After 16 inches of snow fell, Monarch Pass had to be closed at 4:30 p.m. Friday from Maysville to Sargents as the Colorado Department of Transportation performed avalanche control work.
U.S. 285 closed around 4:30 p.m. Friday from Red Hill Pass to Kenosha Pass due to poor visibility and snowpacked, icy roads. It reopened around 9:15 p.m. Friday but closed again Saturday evening for multi-vehicle recovery.
U.S. 24 also enacted the passenger vehicle traction law during the weekend, and it remained in effect Sunday afternoon on Tennessee Pass. Ski Cooper received 20 inches of snow in three days through Sunday.
Colorado Mountain College closed all of its campuses except Aspen on Friday.
Along I-70, Breckenridge and Loveland Ski Area both received 39 inches of snow Thursday and Friday. Copper Mountain got 32 inches, while Arapahoe Basin saw 29 inches.
The vehicle traction law on I-70 was still in effect Sunday and could stay that way. CDOT reported a pattern of unsettled weather is expected through Tuesday, so mountain/ski traffic should expect traction laws to remain in place.
The National Weather Service forecasts 1-3 inches by Tuesday morning in Salida. Tuesday has a 30 percent chance of snow before noon but will become mostly sunny. Monarch has a chance of snow every day this week except Thursday.
For current road conditions, visit COTrip.org.
