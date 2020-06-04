On behalf of the state, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a lawsuit May 22 in federal district court in Denver to protect Colorado’s streams and wetlands, a move that could have an economic impact on agriculture, a local water expert said.
According to a press release, the lawsuit asserts that by changing how the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers define “waters of the United States” that are protected under the Clean Water Act, the new 2020 rule will leave a substantial portion of Colorado’s streams and wetlands without federal protection.
In the federal government’s proposed Navigable Waters Protection Rule, the agencies interpret the term ‘‘waters of the United States’’ to encompass: the territorial seas and traditional navigable waters; perennial and intermittent tributaries that contribute surface water flow to such waters; certain lakes, ponds and impoundments of jurisdictional waters; and wetlands adjacent to other jurisdictional waters.
Previously, under Supreme Court precedent, the rule included ephemeral streams – streams that run because of melting snow or precipitation – and wetlands that aren’t connected on the surface to larger bodies of water. Also removed from the proposed definition are: ground water, other ephemeral features that flow only in direct response to precipitation, storm water runoff, ditches that aren’t traditional navigable waters or tributaries, prior converted cropland, artificially irrigated areas, artificial lakes and ponds, water-filled depressions, storm water control features in upland or non-jurisdictional waters that convey, treat, infiltrate or store runoff and waste treatment systems.
Terry Scanga, general manager of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservation District, said the proposed federal rule “essentially clarifies the Clean Water Act and what waters of the U.S. are.”
He said the state could continue to regulate all of the water bodies removed from the federal definition, which it has the power to do as long as it does so within the framework of the Clean Water Act. However, the state would receive less money from the EPA to regulate those types of water and would have to find the money to do so elsewhere if the proposed rule is passed.
Regulating all of the waters, however, could have an economic impact.
“I see more regulation as a threat to the agricultural economy,” Scanga said, adding that he doesn’t think the state should be challenging the federal definition change since definitions have already been challenged in federal court.
“I don’t think we should waste tax dollars on it,” Scanga said about the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, however, states that the new, narrower definition of the types of water protected under the Clean Water Act eliminates federal jurisdiction over a significant number of Colorado’s tributaries, adjacent waters and wetlands that affect downstream waters, without providing any rational basis for the rule.
Through the lawsuit, Colorado is asking the court to maintain the definition in place since the 1980s and to stop the new rule from going into effect.
“The federal government’s new definition of ‘waters of the United States’ violates the Clean Water Act, contravenes controlling U.S. Supreme Court precedent and ignores sound science,” Weiser said.
“This illegal action shirks the federal government’s responsibility to implement this law and thrusts on Colorado the responsibility of protecting water quality with limited warning and with no support to do so. We are bringing this lawsuit to stop this new rule and reckless action from taking effect.”
The proposed Navigable Waters Protection Rule can be found in full at federalregister.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.