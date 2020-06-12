End-of-season snowpack for the Arkansas River Basin stands at 75 percent of median and 14 percent of last year, when snowpack was higher than normal due to a snowy winter and cool spring.
This spring’s precipitation has been below average in all major Colorado basins, and higher temperatures have hastened the spring melt.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) reported 49 of 115 Colorado SNOTEL sites received the lowest or second lowest precipitation amounts on record for the combined months of April and May.
NRCS reported the combination of low precipitation and warm weather have caused accelerated snowmelt rates across the state and particularly in southern Colorado, where precipitation has been the least.
Hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer stated in the June report, “While most of Colorado reached a near normal peak snowpack, the combination of drought conditions going into winter and recent lack of precipitation has led streamflow forecasts to be much lower than would commonly occur with similar snowpack. This is particularly notable in Southern Colorado.”
The Arkansas Basin currently has higher forecasts in the headwaters compared to drier southern tributaries.
As of June 1, Arkansas River Basin snowpack was recorded at 75 percent of median, the highest percentage of all Colorado basins.
Arkansas Basin reservoir storage was measured at 87 percent of average.
The water supply forecast for the Arkansas River Basin shows below-average volumes for the river are likely though September.
Greg Felt, who serves on the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District board and as a county commissioner, said the annual Voluntary Flow Management Program has allocated 10,000 acre-feet of water, which is scheduled for release to augment flow on the Arkansas River from July 1-Aug. 15.
The general rule for the program is to maintain 700 cubic feet per second at Wellsville through Aug. 15.
Felt said in some years when streamflow has been really dismal that has been stretched at a lower augmentation flow rate to make the water last.
