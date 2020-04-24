Chaffee County Public Health reported two probable COVID-19 deaths at Columbine Manor Care Center Thursday, bringing to 11 the total number of deaths in the county due or suspected to be due to COVID-19.
As of Thursday there had been 47 cases of COVID-19 related to Columbine Manor; four of those were probable cases.
That total includes 28 residents living in the facility, one resident who was discharged home and nine staff members.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is operating at 56 percent patient capacity with 14 in-patients, including one confirmed and one suspected case of COVID-19, both of whom are isolated.
Chaffee County Public Health reported 59 people have tested positive or been classified as probable for the virus in the county.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported as of Wednesday 552 people have died of the virus.
Of the 52,324 people tested, 11,262 have been positive for COVID-19 in 56 counties.
Hospitalizations were reported to be 2,237 people.
The state reported 130 residential non-hospital facilities are experiencing outbreaks of the virus.
