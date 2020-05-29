With funds secured and a builder selected, Salida’s new skate park at Centennial Park is close to becoming a reality.
“With any luck, we hope to have the skate park built before the snow flies,” Amy Reed of Friends of Salida Skateparks said. “We’re extremely grateful to the community and feel so lucky we were able to secure the GOCO grant and matching funds from the city before coronavirus hit.”
Salida City Council unanimously agreed at its May 19 meeting to enter into a contract with Grindline Skateparks to build the new skate park.
After securing a $350,000 Great Outdoors Colorado grant and $400,000 in matching funds from the city, Parks and Recreation Director Diesel Post posted the request for proposals in April. Four design/build firms submitted proposals: California Skateparks, Evergreen Skateparks, Grindline Skateparks and Team Pain Skateparks.
An interview team composed of city staff and members of Friends of Salida Skateparks evaluated the proposals and conducted interviews.
“When we got the responses back from the builders, I knew we were going to have a world-class park,” Friends of Salida Skateparks committee member Shea Donavan said. “It was amazing to see their interest in Salida and excitement about making something people will go out of their way to come to.”
Donavan grew up in Salida and now skates professionally while living in Encinitas, California. He has been volunteering with Friends of Salida Skateparks during the past year.
Based on scoring criteria, two companies were tied and second interviews were conducted. The team then unanimously approved Seattle’s Grindline Skateparks for the job.
“They were super excited for this project, and they have a stellar reputation,” Reed said.
“Grindline has decades of experience building in high altitudes of Colorado,” said Derek Scott, a local professional skater. “Partnered with ideas from Friends of Salida Skateparks, I have no doubt that this will be a state-of-the-art facility that people will travel around the world to visit.”
The new 16,000-square-foot park will be constructed in Centennial Park as drafted in the recently updated master park plan.
“The timing of this was in our favor, coinciding with the master park plan update,” Reed said. “We’re excited this will be the first piece of (the master plan) that will come to life.”
The new park will be roughly three times the size of the existing skate park, which is more than 20 years old and showing signs of wear and tear. “We’re so grateful to have it, but it will be nice to have one that’s larger and safer,” Reed said. The new skate park “should have enough room for kids to enjoy a variety of different features.”
Post said once the contract is signed, next steps include gathering community feedback to be used for the design process. “Friends of Salida Skateparks and city staff were very diligent to select a team that valued community input into the design process as much as we do,” Post said in a press release.
“Grindline Skateparks has a very clear plan and a proven track record for soliciting feedback from the entire community in their design process. We are so excited about this project.”
To learn about the design process and offer feedback, follow Salida Parks and Recreation Department, the city of Salida or Friends of Salida Skateparks on social media, including Facebook and Instagram.
Friends of Salida Skateparks members have been working on the project for almost two years and approached the city in September about sponsoring the GOCO grant application. The group also raised about $25,000.
“We’re just thrilled this project is happening,” Reed said. “We believe in the benefits of skate parks in communities and look forward to building something that’s a world-class facility.”
