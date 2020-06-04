Chaffee County Public Health reported no additions to the number of positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the county, which remains at 75 people.
To date, 14 people have died as a direct result of the virus.
Colorado Department of Health and Environment data indicates 27,060 positive or probable cases so far in the state as of Tuesday.
The department reports 4,443 hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 and 1,228 deaths directly related to the virus.
To date, 292 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in residential and commercial facilities throughout the state.
